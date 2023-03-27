Scotland full back Hogg to retire after World Cup

Scotland's record try scorer Stuart Hogg will retire from professional rugby after the World Cup in France later this year, the full back who has 100 caps said on Monday.

Hogg made his debut for Scotland in February 2012 and played his 100th international in this year's Six Nations when he played against Ireland. He was also called up three times for British & Irish Lions tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

The 30-year-old has represented Scotland at two World Cups while he has also captained them to two Calcutta Cup wins over England. Hogg also won the European Champions Cup and Premiership in 2020 with club side Exeter Chiefs.

"Knowing what lies ahead, I have a real hunger to play the best, most enjoyable rugby of my career, finishing the season strongly with Exeter Chiefs before attacking the opportunity we, as a nation, have in France," he wrote on Instagram.

"I don't feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer and I've always wanted to finish at the top end of the game.

"After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack it in the same manner as I play the game. I hope I have done you proud."

Hogg has scored 27 tries for Scotland in 100 appearances and 171 international points in total.

The World Cup runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28.