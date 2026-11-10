Scotland have yet to prove they are a top team, says centre Jones

Nov 10 : Scotland cannot be considered to be among world rugby’s top teams until they start delivering consistent results, according to their experienced centre Huw Jones.

The Scots had high hopes of ending their 121-year winless run against New Zealand, after coming desperately close against them last year, but were on the receiving end of a sobering 43-21 defeat on Saturday in the Nations Championship.

"We know that we have it in us to be a top team but ultimately we've probably not proved it consistently enough yet," Jones said ahead of a game against Australia on Sunday.

"Over the past few years, we've had a couple of big wins here and there. But it's about consistency. In these big games, we have a couple of big moments, but that's not enough. We have to be on it for 80 minutes.

"It's those key moments where a lack of concentration costs. If you're just a yard the wrong side of a breakdown or the pass is slightly off, these are huge moments where you just have to be incredibly accurate."

The 32-year-old Jones has been a regular in the Scotland side for the last decade and played for the British & Irish Lions against Australia last year.

"I think the top teams just prove it time and time again why they're the top teams," he said. "If you think of New Zealand and South Africa, they get those moments right more often than not.

"Whereas when we do, we look brilliant and everyone says, ‘oh, Scotland play fantastic rugby’. But when we don't, you end up with results like the one against New Zealand," Jones added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)