Scotland hope weekend success over Wales makes up for England disappointment

EDINBURGH : A disappointed Scotland team have failed to capitalise on their chances in the Six Nations campaign but are looking to get their campaign back on track against Wales this weekend, fullback Blair Kinghorn said in the build-up to the clash at Murrayfield.

Scotland started their campaign with home success over Italy but have since lost to both Ireland and England, suffering a heartbreaking 16-15 defeat at Twickenham in their last outing a fortnight ago.

"We are really disappointed. I think having watched the England game back a few times now, there were loads of opportunities for us to go out there and win the game," Kinghorn told reporters.

"I think we played the better rugby. We certainly put our attacking brand onto the field but we just weren’t able to capitalise and it cost us in the end."

Scotland are expected to return to winning ways on Saturday against a beleaguered Wales side, who have been beaten in their last 15 internationals in a record losing streak and had a change of coach in recent weeks.

"They’ve obviously been through a fairly tough time recently," Kinghorn added. "But their game against Ireland last weekend shows just how much of an improved team they are.

"So, it’s going to be a really tough test match for us. We know that, we are not taking anything lightly. We are preparing as well as we can and it should be a really good game in front of our fans."

Scotland have been boosted by the availability of wing Darcy Graham, who missed the game against England through concussion.

Centre Huw Jones and British & Irish Lions prop forward Rory Sutherland also took a full part in training this week after injury concerns. Jones came off early against England after feeling his Achilles tighten while Sutherland missed the game because of a back spasm.

