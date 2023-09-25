Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Scotland hoping to set up Paris 'shootout' with Ireland
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Scotland hoping to set up Paris 'shootout' with Ireland

Scotland hoping to set up Paris 'shootout' with Ireland
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - Scotland v Tonga - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 24, 2023 Tonga's Salesi Piutau and Scotland's Blair Kinghorn after the match REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Scotland hoping to set up Paris 'shootout' with Ireland
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - Scotland v Tonga - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 24, 2023 Scotland's Kyle Steyn in action with Tonga's William Havili REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
25 Sep 2023 03:14PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NICE, France : Scotland still have a job to do against Romania on Saturday, but inevitably they are thinking ahead to a potential do-or-die clash with Ireland in Paris on Oct. 7 where their fortunes in a tough Rugby World Cup Pool B will be decided.

Scotland scored seven tries as they defeated Tonga 45-17 in a bruising encounter in Nice on Sunday to get their campaign up and running following an opening 18-3 loss to South Africa.

Unless there are a shock set of results between now and then, Scotland are likely to head to the French capital knowing victory could see them into the quarter-finals at the expense of the number one ranked side in the world.

It is a tasty carrot being dangled for Gregor Townsend's side, though few outside of the Scotland camp will give them a chance, especially in the wake of Ireland's excellent 13-8 victory over defending champions South Africa on Saturday.

"Never write us off," fullback Blair Kinghorn warned. "We did what we needed to do (against Tonga), we'll do what we need to do next week (against Romania), then we'll take it on into Paris. It has got all the makings to be a great night."

Winger Kyle Steyn agrees and says Scotland hope to build further momentum against Romania, who have conceded 158 points in losses to Ireland and South Africa so far, to set up a winner-takes-all showdown.

"Damn right we will have something to say about that," he said in response to Scotland's chances of a quarter-final place being written off.

"Our focus will first be on Romania. We will have to get five points there to make sure we have got a shootout when we get to (Paris)."

South African-born Steyn admits Ireland will be an immense challenge, but says they will have the advantage of familiarity.

"They were good against South Africa," he said. "They are a team we play every year (in the Six Nations) so we know how to beat them, but it's whether we can put in the performance on the pitch.

"We knew coming to the World Cup it was going to be a tough group, it was never going to be an easy run, but we're ready for that challenge."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.