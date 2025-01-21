Scotland injury blow opens up opportunity for others, insists coach Townsend

ROME : Losing captain Sione Tuipulotu to injury is a blow to Scotland’s Six Nations hopes but coach Gregor Townsend believes it will offer the chance for others to make an impact.

Tuipulotu was ruled out of the tournament after being hurt last week with Scottish Rugby announcing on Monday that he will undergo surgery on a pectoral muscle injury suffered in a training session with Glasgow Warriors.

"I think it's a blow to the tournament and to our supporters that they don't see Sione playing," Townsend said at the tournament launch on Tuesday.

"But for the team you have to accept that injuries happen, and that's why you create depth over a longer period.

"And we have some really good (centres) in our squad that now have an opportunity that they probably didn't think was coming along, and we're backing them to go and grab that opportunity," he added.

First choice lock Scott Cummings is also out after an arm fracture early on in Glasgow Warriors' defeat by Harlequins in the European Champions Cup on Saturday. However, Townsend did not dwell on the setbacks, preferring to emphasise Scotland’s progress in building the depth of their squad.

"We now have a really experienced group. I think we were close to 700 caps in November, so they've got that cohesion and they understand the game we want to play. They understand what their teammates bring," the coach said.

"We have some excellent players. So we have players that bring their own strengths to the group and we know that we have some real players of skill that can bring other players into the game, and the game that we want to play will mean that our wingers will get more touches of the ball. That's certainly the aim."

Scotland have flattered to deceive in recent Six Nations tournaments, winning their last four Calcutta Cup matches against England but finishing third or better only once in the last six editions.

They posted solid results in last November’s internationals with home wins over Australia, Fiji and Portugal but losing at Murrayfield to world champions South Africa.

Scotland's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 1 at home to Italy.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)