Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Scotland lock Gilchrist suspended for rest of Six Nations after red card
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Scotland lock Gilchrist suspended for rest of Six Nations after red card

Scotland lock Gilchrist suspended for rest of Six Nations after red card
Scotland's Grant Gilchrist with team mates as the France players celebrate their first try in a huddle. (Photo: Reuters/Christian Hartmann)
06 Mar 2023 09:15PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2023 09:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist's Six Nations campaign is over after he was handed a three-week ban for his red card in last month's France match by an independent Judicial Committee.

Gilchrist was sent off after seven minutes following direct shoulder contact with Anthony Jelonch's face after referee Nika Amashukeli saw a "high degree of danger" in the move.

Since the 32-year-old admitted committing an act of foul play warranting a red card before the hearing and "expressed remorse", the standard six-week suspension was reduced to three.

Gilchrist will miss Scotland's final two Six Nations games against Ireland (Mar 12) and Italy (Mar 18).

He is also set to be suspended for Edinburgh's game against Connacht in the United Rugby Championship later this month but can avoid sitting out if he completes a tackle course.

"The player applied to take part in the Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of his sanction for a Coaching Intervention, which was granted by the Committee," it said.

"The programme is aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play."

Scotland are second in the Six Nations championship after three rounds, five points behind unbeaten leaders Ireland.

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

rugby

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.