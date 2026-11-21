Nov 20 : Scotland have made a late change to their starting line-up to face Japan in the Nations Championship on Saturday with captain Rory Darge out of the game.

• It is the second week in a row Scotland have lost their captain after Sione Tuipulotu was forced to withdraw on the eve of last Sunday's 15–12 victory over Australia

• Darge has a shoulder injury, which means Matt Fagerson comes into the starting side at No. 8, with Ollie Leatherbarrow moving to openside flanker and Stafford McDowall taking over the captaincy

• Freddy Douglas comes onto the bench as Scotland retain a six–two forwards–backs split among their replacements for the match at Murrayfield

• Darge will stay with the squad with an eye on a return for the final weekend of the Nations Championship

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)