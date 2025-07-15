Scotland lose Jordan and Ritchie to injury

Scotland centre Tom Jordan and loose forward Jamie Ritchie have been ruled out of their test against Samoa on Friday after suffering injuries in Fiji last weekend, Scottish Rugby said on Monday.

Jordan played the entire match despite sustaining a fractured hand during the 29-14 defeat in Suva, while former captain Ritchie hurt his foot and was replaced after 21 minutes.

Confirmation of their unavailability came after the call-up of three Scottish players as injury cover for the British and Irish Lions.

Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman and Darcy Graham will bolster the squad for the Lions’ match against the First Nations-Pasifika team on July 22 in Melbourne.

That comes between the first and second tests against Australia and allows Lions coach Andy Farrell to rest all the players who will be involved in the test.

Winger Graham joined up with the Lions on Monday, two days after he received two yellow cards and left Scotland a man down for the last part of their loss to Fiji.

Loosehead prop Sutherland, who played in two tests in the last Lions tour in South Africa, and hooker Ewan Ashman will stay with the Scottish camp until after their test against Samoa, which is being played in Auckland, New Zealand.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Casablanca; Editing by Ed Osmond)