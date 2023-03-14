Logo
Sport

Scotland lose key duo for final Six Nations fixture v Italy
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Ireland - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 12, 2023 Scotland's Finn Russell and teammates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Ireland - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 12, 2023 Scotland's Stuart Hogg after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Ireland - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 12, 2023 Scotland's Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg speak after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
14 Mar 2023 02:07AM (Updated: 14 Mar 2023 02:16AM)
Scotland will be without two of their most potent attacking threats for their final Six Nations fixture against Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday after fullback Stuart Hogg and flyhalf Finn Russell were both ruled out with injury.

Hogg, who won a 100th cap in the 22-7 home loss to Ireland on Sunday, has an ankle injury, while Russell tweaked a ligament in his knee. Both will return to their respective clubs to continue their rehabilitation.

Lock Richie Gray was forced off early in the weekend clash after starting alongside brother Jonny but will remain with the squad this week and could yet be declared fit.

Flyhalf Charlie Savala has been called into the squad, while loose-forward Josh Bayliss returns after playing for Bath this past weekend.

Scotland will be aiming for a third victory in this year's Six Nations, while Italy have impressed but lost all four games in the championship so far.

Source: Reuters

