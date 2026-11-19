Nov 19 : Scotland have made 10 changes to the side to face Japan in their final Nations Championship pool clash on Saturday, including a first appearance in the competition for prop Nathan McBeth.

• McBeth gets the nod with the experienced Pierre Schoeman ruled out through injury and will start alongside hooker Gregor Hiddleston, with Zander Fagerson keeping his place in the front row

• There are two new locks in Jonny Gray and Max Williamson, while Rory Darge captains the team in a back row that also includes Liam McConnell and Ollie Leatherbarrow

• Tom Jordan starts at flyhalf with Jamie Dobie in the number nine jersey, while Rory Hutchinson and Stafford McDowall are the centre pairing

• Kyle Rowe and record try-scorer Darcy Graham are the wings, with Ollie Smith at fullback

• Scotland are fourth in the Northern Hemisphere table and could leapfrog Ireland with a big win if the Irish lose to South Africa without earning a bonus point

Team: 15-Ollie Smith, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Stafford McDowall, 12-Rory Hutchinson, 11-Kyle Rowe, 10-Tom Jordan, 9-Jamie Dobie, 8-Ollie Leatherbarrow, 7-Rory Darge (captain), 6-Liam McConnell, 5-Max Williamson, 4-Jonny Gray, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Gregor Hiddleston, 1-Nathan McBeth

Replacements: 16-Seb Stephen, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Gregor Brown, 20-Magnus Bradbury, 21-Matt Fagerson, 22-George Horne, 23-Blair Kinghorn