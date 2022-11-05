Scotland overcome first-half scare to beat Fiji

EDINBURGH : Scotland overcame a first-half scare to beat Fiji 28-12 at Murrayfield on Saturday, outscoring their visitors by four tries to two in a tough, physical contest.

George Turner, Adam Hastings, Duhan van der Merwe and Ben White dotted down for the home team with Hastings adding two conversions and his replacement Blair Kinghorn the other pair.

Fiji’s points all came in an impressive first-half showing, from Setariki Tuicuvu and debutant lock Ratu Leone Rotuisolia with a solitary conversion from Vilimoni Botitu.

Scotland’s superior organisation and fitness proved decisive but they had to weather an early onslaught that suggested with more preparation Fiji might have come closer to an upset. They had just days to prepare after only assembling at the start of the week.

