Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Scotland set up Ireland showdown with huge Romania win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Scotland set up Ireland showdown with huge Romania win

Scotland set up Ireland showdown with huge Romania win
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - Scotland v Romania - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - September 30, 2023 Scotland's Darcy Graham scores a try REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Scotland set up Ireland showdown with huge Romania win
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - Scotland v Romania - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - September 30, 2023 Scotland's Johnny Matthews celebrates scoring a try REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
01 Oct 2023 05:03AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LILLE, France : Winger Darcy Graham scored four tries as Scotland cruised to an 84-0 bonus-point victory over Romania in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash on Saturday, setting up a mighty showdown with Ireland.

Scotland moved on to 10 points in the pool, level with South Africa, who play their final group game against Tonga in Marseille on Sunday. Ireland lead with 14 points and all three teams are in contention for the two quarter-final places available.

Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Matt Fagerson, Chris Harris, Ollie Smith, Johnny Matthews, Rory Darge and Ben Healy also scored tries, as the latter matched Chris Paterson’s Scotland record of 11 conversions in a test set against Japan in 2004.

Romania, porous in defence throughout the tournament having conceded 242 points in three games, were kept scoreless for the second match in a row. They were not helped by three yellow cards in a 10-minute spell before halftime.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.