Scotland skipper challenges team to show self-belief against All Blacks

EDINBURGH :Scotland need to believe they can upset New Zealand for the first time in more than a century of matches if they are to stand any chance on Saturday at Murrayfield, captain Sione Tuipulotu said on Friday.

Scotland and New Zealand met first in November 1905 and in the ensuing 120 years the All Blacks have won 30 clashes and drawn the other two tests.

In the last two, however, Scotland ran the Kiwis close when they let slip a nine-point lead at Murrayfield in 2022 before being edged out 31-23. Five years before that, they went down 22-17 in Edinburgh.

"I think the most important thing is that when we do run out of the tunnel, I look around and I see 22 other guys that believe that we can win this fixture,” Tuipulotu told reporters.

"It's also 100 years of Murrayfield, we're wearing this jersey to commemorate all the people that have played before us in this jersey as well.

"So it's bigger than the record against New Zealand, it's also the history of Murrayfield that we're thinking about as well so we understand all the things that come with it."

Scotland’s home stadium in Edinburgh hosted its first test in March 1925 when they beat England 14-11 and won the first of three Grand Slams in what is now the Six Nations.

"I spoke to the boys about it before, that 60,000 people are coming to the stadium to watch us and it would be a damn shame if we don't believe," added the British & Irish Lions centre.

"There are lessons we've learnt maybe during the Six Nations over the past couple of years and also last autumn against Australia and South Africa of where we need to be.

"I think that's the most important thing, of the group knowing what it's going to take, and it's going to be up to us to deliver on that tomorrow," added Tuipulotu.

