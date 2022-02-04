Scotland skipper Hogg won’t bite on Jones 'favourites' claims

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg would not be drawn on England coach Eddie Jones’ claim that the home side are heavy favourites for Saturday’s opening Six Nations clash at Murrayfield but did say his team know they can compete with the visitors.

Jones told reporters on Thursday the Scots were "expected to win", adding that the home crowd means they are "red hot favourites" and must now live up to that expectation.

Scotland beat England 11-6 in their tournament opener at Twickenham last year, and have only lost one of their last four meetings with the auld enemy.

"We just concentrate on getting our things right, it's irrelevant what is written or said," Hogg told reporters on Friday. "We have respect and admiration for what Eddie has done in his career, as a coach he has been tremendous.

"But you know he is always going to chuck a comment out here or there. I’m not biting, I’m not going to get involved in that."

Hogg added that while he had great admiration for their opponents, if Scotland can execute their plans they have enough in their armoury to win the game.

"We view England the same as every other team. We respect them. Individually and collectively, they are one of the best sides in world rugby. But we know we can compete with them and that is exciting.

"We are confident in what we are going to do, we are confident we can deal with the challenges England are going to throw at us. It is just about going out there and executing to the best we possibly can."

As ever, Scotland will rely on the creative talent of flyhalf Finn Russell, and Hogg believes if he is on song, England will be in for a difficult afternoon.

"He is up there with the best 10s in the world because he understands the game incredibly well. Half the time he doesn’t know what he is going to do, so if he doesn’t know, then everybody else hasn’t got a bloody clue," Hogg says.

"He is quality and cares deeply about this squad and getting the best out of himself. When he is fired up, he is one of the best (flyhalves) in world rugby."

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)