Scotland stay in hunt for quarters with 1-0 win over 10-man Croatia

GLASGOW, Scotland :Scotland forward John McGinn came off the bench to snatch a 1-0 home victory over 10-man Croatia for his country's first Nations League win of the campaign in their penultimate Group A1 game on Friday and keep them in contention for the quarter-finals.

Croatia remain on seven points behind Portugal, who clinched top spot and a place in the last eight with a 5-1 home win over Poland to reach 13 points. Croatia can guarantee a place in the quarters with a point at home to the Portuguese on Monday.

Scotland are still bottom but are now level on four points with third-placed Poland, who they visit on Monday needing a win to have any hope of making the last eight. It was Steve Clarke's side's first victory in all competitions for 11 games.

Croatia dominated the first half and will rue their missed chances before midfielder Petar Sucic was dismissed for a second yellow card in the 44th minute after barging into John Souttar.

Croatia captain Luka Modric was booked for arguing with the referee, meaning he will miss Monday's game against Portugal.

McGinn had the Tartan Army roaring with his 86th minute goal - his 19thl for Scotland - after Ben Doak, who was terrific in the second half, beat his man before launching a cross that Kotarski punched away only for McGinn to fire home.

Scotland's victory at Hampden Park ended their all-time worst run of 10 competitive fixtures without a win.

"I think it was a strange match overall," Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski said. "We played well, but the red card changed everything. Despite that, everything is still in our hands.

"We have a game coming up at Poljud (stadium) in front of our fans and I'm confident we'll secure a spot in the quarter-finals."

Clarke's Scotland team had endured a Nations League campaign to forget with three straight losses before holding visiting Portugal to a 0-0 draw and then beating Croatia.

The first half showed no signs of Scotland heading for a victory as Croatia dominated but it ended with the visitors a man down and failing to score, including from Andrej Kramaric's shot that goalkeeper Craig Gordon stuck out a leg to stop.

Scotland almost gifted Croatia a goal early on when Kenny McLean sent a pass back to the feet of Kramaric, who shot wide.

The home side pressed Kotarski into action midway through the first half when 19-year-old Doak laid the ball off to Scott McTominay whose shot from the edge of the 18-yard-box was saved.

Clarke's men showed patience in the second half and a breakthrough felt inevitable as they peppered the visitors' goal with shots as Doak enjoyed a breakout night by running circles around Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.

"(Doak) has come into the team, he's shown a really positive attitude, he gives us something different to what we've had before," Clarke said. "He gets the assist for the goal, could maybe have had a couple more, maybe have scored one himself."

There will be a thrilling finale to the group, with Scotland aiming to leapfrog Croatia into second with a victory in Poland.

"The first job is to go there and win," Clarke said. "After that we'll count up the goals and whatever else. Let's take it one step at a time, it's been a hell of a long time since we got a win so it'd be nice to get another."