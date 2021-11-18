Scotland team to play Japan

EDINBURGH : Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named the following team to take on Japan in their autumn international test at Murrayfield on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg (capt.), 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Josh Bayliss, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Scott Cummings, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-George Turner, 1-Jamie Bhatti

Replacements: 16-Stuart McInally, 17-Pierre Schoeman, 18-Javan Sebastian, 19-Sam Skinner, 20-Dylan Richardson, 21-Matt Fagerson, 22-George Horne, 23-Blair Kinghorn.

