Scotland team to play Japan
Scotland team to play Japan

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International Test - Scotland v Tonga - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - October 30, 2021 Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend before the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

18 Nov 2021 09:19PM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 09:16PM)
EDINBURGH : Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named the following team to take on Japan in their autumn international test at Murrayfield on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg (capt.), 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Josh Bayliss, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Scott Cummings, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-George Turner, 1-Jamie Bhatti

Replacements: 16-Stuart McInally, 17-Pierre Schoeman, 18-Javan Sebastian, 19-Sam Skinner, 20-Dylan Richardson, 21-Matt Fagerson, 22-George Horne, 23-Blair Kinghorn.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

