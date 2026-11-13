Scotland tweak team with two changes to face Australia

Nov 13 : Scotland coach Gregor Townsend tinkered with his team on Friday for their clash against Australia in the Nations Championship at Murrayfield on Sunday, making two changes from last weekend’s loss to New Zealand.

• Scotland were disappointed by their performance in the 43-21 defeat by the All Blacks at Murrayfield last Saturday

• Blair Kinghorn comes off the bench to take the place of Kyle Rowe at fullback

• Record try scorer Darcy Graham is on the left wing in place of Jamie Dobie, who is named among the replacements

• There is a potential first cap for Newcastle back row forward Ollie Leatherbarrow, who is on the substitutes’ bench for the first time. His inclusion makes it a 6-2 forwards-back split among the subs after it was a 5-3 split last weekend

• Scotland will take on Japan in their last home match of the inaugural Nations Championship on November 21 and then wait to see their opponent for the finals weekend at Twickenham from November 27-29

Team: 15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 11-Darcy Graham, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Rory Darge, 6-Matt Fagerson, 5-Scott Cummings, 4-Gregor Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Ewan Ashman, 1-Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16-Gregor Hiddleston, 17-Pierre Schoeman, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Max Williamson, 20-Josh Bayliss, 21-Ollie Leatherbarrow, 22-Jamie Dobie, 23-Tom Jordan

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)