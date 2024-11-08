Scotland welcome back experienced trio for Springboks showdown

Scotland have selected flyhalf Finn Russell, scrumhalf Ben White and wing Blair Kinghorn to start in Sunday’s test against South Africa at Murrayfield as they seek to end an eight-game losing run versus the Springboks.

The trio missed last week’s 57-17 thumping of Fiji as the game fell outside of the international window, but are back to bolster the side and add some more attacking verve to the backline.

Tom Jordan keeps his place at fullback, while the centre pairing of captain Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones is unchanged. South African-born Duhan van der Merwe starts on the wing.

Jack Dempsey is in the number eight position and makes up a loose trio with flankers Rory Darge and Matt Fagerson. Grant Gilchrist and Scott Cummings are in the second row.

Ewan Ashman packs down at hooker with props Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson either side of him.

“It is the biggest challenge in world rugby right now, playing the double world champions,” Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said. “And they are in fantastic form, they won the Rugby Championship and have been able to play different teams and show their depth is so strong with quality performances.

“When you think of the Springboks, you think physicality and we have to match that. It will come in the ball carries, defence and set-piece.”

Townsend also gave a nod to the new more expansive style the Springboks have adopted this year under attack coach Tony Brown.

“They are very innovative around their set-piece plays and move the ball wide at pace. They have some very talented and dynamic players in their team,” he said. “We expect it to be an open game and one that will test us every minute. We will have to be at our very best.”

Scotland have a single win in their last 16 meetings with South Africa, which came at Murrayfield in 2010.

Team: 15-Tom Jordan, 14-Blair Kinghorn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Rory Darge, 6-Matt Fagerson, 5-Scott Cummings, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Ewan Ashman, 1-Pierre Schoeman.

Replacements: 16-Dylan Richardson, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Elliot Millar Mills, 19-Max Williamson, 20-Josh Bayliss, 21-Jamie Ritchie, 22-Jamie Dobie, 23-Stafford McDowall