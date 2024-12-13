Logo
Scotland Women sack manager Martinez Losa
Scotland Women sack manager Martinez Losa

Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Scotland v Republic of Ireland - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 11, 2022 Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa REUTERS/Molly Darlington/ File Photo

13 Dec 2024 07:22PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2024 07:35PM)
Scotland Women have sacked manager Pedro Martinez Losa following the team's failure to qualify for next year's European Championship, the country's football association (SFA) said on Friday.

Scotland lost 2-0 to Finland last week in the second leg of their Euro 2025 qualifying playoffs after a goalless draw at Easter Road in the first leg last month.

The Spaniard's side also missed out on the 2023 Women's World Cup after their 1-0 playoff loss to Ireland in 2022.

"I would like to thank Pedro for his efforts over the past three and a half years," Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell said in a statement.

"While we shouldn't lose sight of the recent unbeaten run, and winning promotion from Nations League Group B, the primary objective was to qualify for a major tournament again."

Martinez Losa joined Scotland in July 2021 and signed a new contract last year running until the 2027 World Cup but the decision has ended his tenure early.

"I am immensely proud of the journey we have undertaken as a group and it has been a privilege to lead the Scotland Women's National Team," Martinez Losa said.

"Watching young talent flourish alongside our experienced players has been a highlight of my time here. I leave with fond memories and gratitude to my squad, backroom staff, and the passionate supporters, who have been unwavering in their backing.

"Scotland will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish the team every success in the future."

Scotland face Austria on Feb. 21 in their Nations League A Group 1 opener and host the Netherlands four days later.

Source: Reuters

