Scotland Women sack manager Martinez Losa

Scotland Women have sacked manager Pedro Martinez Losa following the team's failure to qualify for next year's European Championship, the country's football association (SFA) said on Friday.

Scotland lost 2-0 to Finland last week in the second leg of their Euro 2025 qualifying playoffs after a goalless draw at Easter Road in the first leg last month.

The Spaniard's side also missed out on the 2023 Women's World Cup after their 1-0 playoff loss to Ireland in 2022.

"I would like to thank Pedro for his efforts over the past three and a half years," Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell said in a statement.

"While we shouldn't lose sight of the recent unbeaten run, and winning promotion from Nations League Group B, the primary objective was to qualify for a major tournament again."

Martinez Losa joined Scotland in July 2021 and signed a new contract last year running until the 2027 World Cup but the decision has ended his tenure early.

"I am immensely proud of the journey we have undertaken as a group and it has been a privilege to lead the Scotland Women's National Team," Martinez Losa said.

"Watching young talent flourish alongside our experienced players has been a highlight of my time here. I leave with fond memories and gratitude to my squad, backroom staff, and the passionate supporters, who have been unwavering in their backing.

"Scotland will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish the team every success in the future."

Scotland face Austria on Feb. 21 in their Nations League A Group 1 opener and host the Netherlands four days later.