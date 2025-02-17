Scotland add to squad as they wait on Graham, Russell for England clash

Scotland have added three players to their squad for Saturday’s Six Nations clash away against England including British & Irish Lions scrumhalf Ali Price as they wait to see whether Darcy Graham and Finn Russell could be fit.

The Scottish squad headed to Spain at the weekend to prepare for the match at Twickenham and added Price, Ross McCann and Cameron Redpath to their numbers, Scottish Rugby said in a statement on Monday.

They replace the injured Matt Currie while Alexander Masibaka has returned to his club after being dropped from the squad. Currie was concussed during Edinburgh’s match against Zebre in the United Rugby Championship on Friday night.

Scrumhalf Price, capped 68 times for Scotland team, was not selected for Scotland’s opening two matches of this year’s Six Nations against Italy and Ireland but is added after George Horne sustained a facial injury during Glasgow’s URC victory over Dragons on Sunday.

Horne will only be able to join up with the Scottish squad if club doctors agree.

Centre Redpath returned from injury last weekend and has played in Bath’s last two matches to prove his fitness while McCann is added as cover on the wing.

Graham and Russell had a horror clash of heads in Scotland’s 32-18 loss to Ireland earlier this month with the winger carried off on a stretcher after lengthy on-field treatment.

Russell passed his Head Injury Assessment after the collision and could have been permitted to return to the field, but Scotland elected not to bring him back on after the flyhalf was unable to remember certain details around team plays.

The pair remained with the squad and have been progressing through the World Rugby concussion protocols since the Ireland game with a view to returning to full training before the end of the week, the statement added.

Whether they play remains to be seen.

Graham's club coach at Edinburgh Sean Everitt said last week he was doubtful.

"I don't think Darcy would be able to return to the field within 12 days but fortunately for us the scans came back clear," he said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)