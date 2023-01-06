Logo
Scotland's Hastings set to miss Six Nations with shoulder injury
Scotland's Hastings set to miss Six Nations with shoulder injury

Scotland's Hastings set to miss Six Nations with shoulder injury

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International - Scotland v Fiji - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - November 5, 2022 Scotland's Adam Hastings scores their second try REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

06 Jan 2023 01:53PM (Updated: 06 Jan 2023 01:53PM)
Scotland could be without flyhalf Adam Hastings for next month's Six Nations after his club Gloucester said he will require shoulder surgery, adding to coach Gregor Townsend's injury problems in the build-up to the tournament.

Hastings, who has 27 caps, damaged his shoulder in their 28-13 Premiership defeat to Leicester Tigers on Dec. 24, his first outing since he sustained an injury while playing for Scotland against Fiji in November.

Gloucester said on Thursday that Hastings would undergo surgery, while head coach George Skivington said this week that he would "not be back any time soon".

Townsend already has concerns over the availability of other key players including Darcy Graham, Zander Fagerson, Hamish Watson and Rory Darge.

Scotland begin their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on Feb. 4. Townsend's side finished fourth in 2022, with wins over England and Italy.

Source: Reuters

