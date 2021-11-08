Scotland's Russell to take Lions lessons into Springbok test

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell believes they can claim their second big scalp in a week when they host South Africa at Murrayfield on Saturday, and says they will play "fast, expansive rugby" if the weather allows.

Scotland beat Australia 15-13 nL1N2RY099 in their opening autumn international clash in perfect conditions in Edinburgh on Sunday, where both teams tried to attack with ball in hand but made too many errors.

Russell feels it is still the way to go against the world champion Springboks, a tactic the British & Irish Lions finally tried in the third test against South Africa earlier this year and might have won the series had they been more accurate.

"We’ll be looking to play some fast, expansive rugby, obviously weather-dependent," Russell told reporters on Monday.

"We showed in that third (Lions) test that when you play with speed and accuracy, you can put them under a lot of pressure.

"Teams in the Rugby Championship also showed that there are ways to break them down and turn their strengths into weaknesses. We have picked up a few things about how we can attack them and defend against them.

"I am just looking forward to testing myself against the best team in the world. That’s why you play sport."

Russell says there is a belief in the Scotland team that they can win tight contests against the top sides in the world, something that was not always the case.

"The game at the weekend (against Australia) is one that we might have lost in the past. Now we are starting to change that," he said.

"There is a good belief in the squad, it is a great environment. We have been building for the last five years to get to where we are now.

"We managed to get a win in England during the Six Nations. It wasn’t a high-scoring game, but we managed to figure out how to win it."

