Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Scotland's Tierney could be fit for World Cup qualifiers, says coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Scotland's Tierney could be fit for World Cup qualifiers, says coach

Scotland's Tierney could be fit for World Cup qualifiers, says coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group F - Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 Scotland's Kieran Tierney REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

03 Nov 2021 02:54PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 02:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney could be fit to face Moldova and Denmark in this month's World Cup qualifiers, coach Steve Clarke said.

Tierney, who was included in Clarke's squad on Tuesday, missed the last three games for Premier League club Arsenal due to a bruised ankle.

Scotland are second in Group F and will qualify for the Qatar 2022 playoffs if they win against Moldova on Nov. 12. They host Denmark on Nov. 15.

"I think Kieran will be on the plane and, if he's on the plane, he'll be fit," Clarke told reporters on Tuesday.

"That's my opinion but look, you have to respect the club — and the club are telling us he's working his way back to fitness.

"They're hopeful he could be involved this weekend (against Watford) but if he (only) gets a few days training in, then fine. We don't play until a week on Friday, so he's got time on his side. I expect that Kieran will be fit."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us