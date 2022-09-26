Scotland's Tierney to miss Ukraine clash after head injury

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has left the squad after sustaining a head injury against Ireland and will miss their Nations League clash with Ukraine on Tuesday, his club Arsenal said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who has represented Scotland 34 times, picked up the injury during their 2-1 win over the Ireland in the Nations League on Saturday.

"Our defender is back as a precaution after being substituted due to sustaining a head injury whilst playing for Scotland in their UEFA Nations League fixture against the Republic of Ireland," Premier League Arsenal said in a statement.

Arsenal did not say when Tierney could return to the pitch.

Scotland lead Group One in League B with 12 points from five games, two points ahead of second-placed Ukraine.