Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Scott retires after England's Euro victory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Scott retires after England's Euro victory

Scott retires after England's Euro victory

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Final - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 31, 2022 England's Jill Scott celebrates after winning the women's Euro 2022 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

24 Aug 2022 12:35AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2022 01:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England women midfielder Jill Scott announced her retirement from football on Tuesday after helping the Lionesses become European champions last month.

Scott, 35, made a total of 161 appearances and scored 27 goals for England. She left Manchester City at the end of last season after stints on loan at Everton and Aston Villa.

"Today, I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we're going to make this a celebration. No sad faces!! We've had too much fun for any tears," Scott said in a statement.

Her retirement follows that of England women's all-time top goalscorer Ellen White, who also announced she had retired on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.