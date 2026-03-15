Scottie Scheffler cards 67 at The Players: I wasn't 'lost'

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - All who wander up and down the leaderboard are not lost.

Scottie Scheffler has delivered an erratic season, at least by the high standards set by the world's No. 1-ranked player, and it continues to be on display at The Players Championship.

Scheffler barely made the cut Friday then looked more like himself with a 5-under-par 67 in Saturday's third round after a driving range session following an erratic second round. Post-round cram sessions have become the norm.

A determined hard worker, Scheffler was asked if he unlocked something on the range late Friday.

"Did I find anything? I think that would imply that I was lost, which is not the case," Scheffler said. "No, I think I'm always just trying to get a feel for where things are at, and sometimes a little practice helps, and sometimes a little rest helps."

Part of Scheffler's winning DNA is that he never admits to defeat, on or off the course. So, can he rally in yet another tournament when he barely made the cut? It has been a theme since he won the American Express in the California desert last month.

"Not unless it starts blowing like 30 miles an hour," Scheffler said in his typical deadpan delivery of his chances at winning a third Players title.

And yet he has charged toward the top of the leaderboard after barely making the cut like at the WM Phoenix Open, when he finished third, and the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, when he charged to fourth during a windy final round.

"I mean, I'm always just trying to get a feel for I think where my swing's at," he said. "Whenever I can feel the clubhead, I'm in a pretty good spot. If you ever see us practicing, that's typically what I'm trying to (do). If I'm searching for something, that would be kind of what I'm searching for is the feel for the clubhead, and so that way I'm kind of able to see and create shots."

With less than four weeks to go before the first major of the year at The Masters, Scheffler still has time to find some consistency in his accomplished game. He has not committed to a tournament between now and then as he remains more interested in winning the day and not trying to peak at certain times.

"When I look at tournaments, I'm not thinking about winning, I'm thinking about approaching things the right way," Scheffler said Saturday. "I did my best to stay committed and I did a good job I think of keeping the right attitude and keeping my head on straight in order to grind out a couple rounds that were difficult.

"I shot a nice round today as well. So overall I think I've been in a good spot with how my attitude and commitment has been to my shots. So that, for me, that's a good week."

His mindset does not travel as the wind blows. But if the gusts do arrive on Sunday, watch out.

-Field Level Media