For Scottie Scheffler, time flies when he's having fun

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler acknowledges the passage of time can play tricks on the mind, like this week's return to Scottsdale, Ariz., for the WM Phoenix Open.

Scheffler has won this tournament twice, including his first PGA Tour victory in February 2022.

"It's a weird feeling because it feels like a lifetime ago, but at the same time, it feels like I just started out here. It's kind of a weird balance," Scheffler said Wednesday. "I really don't know how to describe it because I think about, what was it, three years ago? I feel like you could have told me it was 30 years ago or three months ago, I wouldn't really know the difference. I feel like that's just how life is sometimes."

Time has flown as Scheffler found unmatched success, beginning a run of three consecutive PGA Tour Player of the Year awards.

Scheffler, 28, likened the feeling to the birth of his son.

.".. I can't really remember a lot of what life was like before Bennett came, and it feels like he's been with us for forever, but he's only 9 months old," Scheffler said. "I think that's just how life is. I'm really happy with the way things have turned out out here, and it's been a lot of fun, and I'm hoping to continue to play golf out here for a long time."

Since joining the tour in 2020, Scheffler has won 13 times, including the Masters and The Players Championship twice each. He has won all four majors as well, plus nine runner-up finishes overall and 10 times in third. He has made 112 of 131 cuts. He captured the gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games last summer and the season-long FedExCup title last fall.

Yet his approach is to consider the full picture, appreciating that he loses more often than he wins. It's the nature of the sport, and it drives him to be more competitive and aspire for more success.

"Golf is a game where I think you're constantly failing. Sometimes it seems like as golfers we kind of love the punishment, just getting beat up every week by this game and trying to get the best out of ourselves," he said.

"That's why I focus so much on how I approach things, and I focus on my attitude and how I'm approaching things mentally because that's what makes a successful week for me is if I'm prepared and if I have a good attitude. That's what I'm trying to focus on when I go out and play, and I feel like if I can do that over 72 holes and play some decent golf, then I'll have a chance," Scheffler added.

He credited support from family, friends and a team of coaches and others.

"There's certain times when I need to be called out, and then there's certain times when I'm doing things the right way," Scheffler said. "But overall, I just think having a great support team out here has been one of the most important aspects of my journey out here on (the PGA) Tour."

Scheffler missed most of last month due to a hand injury from a cooking accident over the holidays. He tied for ninth in his season debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week.

Scheffler was happy overall with his play, noting he still may have to shake off some rust. He's very comfortable at TBC Scottsdale for "the People's Open," calling it a lot of fun to battle the golf course and the atmosphere of "a pretty hectic crowd out there," especially at No. 16.

Thinking about how times have changed, Scheffler said when he first played this tournament, he would get to the No. 16 tee and not many people would know who he is. Now spectators chant his name during practice rounds.

"It's cool to be able to get in that environment and have people cheering for you," Scheffler said. "The cheers for you immediately stop if you miss the green or don't make birdie, so that part is a little bit tough.

"It's really cool to be able to play in front of our fans, and this is a week when we get to play in front of a lot of them," he continued. "As a player, I think it's a special week. It's a lot of fun. Like I said, I have great memories of this tournament, so every year getting to come back, I'm reminded of those things."

-Field Level Media