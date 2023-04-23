Protesters attempt to disrupt Scottish Grand National, 25 arrested

More than 20 people were arrested at Saturday's (Apr 22) Scottish Grand National at Ayr, Scotland Police said, as major sporting events in the United Kingdom continue to be affected by protests.

"A large group of protesters climbed under and over fences and made their way towards the track," assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said in a statement on Saturday. "Overall, there have been 25 arrests so far across the day and enquiries are continuing."

The race was not delayed and was won by Kitty's Light. Protest group Animal Rising said it was involved in the protests in a statement on social media.