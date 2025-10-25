Scrappy Australia hang on to edge Japan in rain-soaked Tokyo

TOKYO :Australia were pushed until the last few seconds but held on for a scrappy 19-15 win over Japan at a rain-soaked National Stadium to kick off their end-of-season tour on Saturday.

Nick Champion de Crespigny scored a try in his first match as captain, with Josh Flook and openside Carlo Tizzano also crossing to give the Wallabies a seventh win in seven matches against the Brave Blossoms.

Japan had a sniff of an upset of the twice world champions when second-half tries from prop Shuhei Takeuchi and Australian-born flanker Ben Gunter brought them to within four points of the lead in the final quarter.

The Wallabies hung on, however, and will move on to Europe for tests against England, Italy, Ireland and France over the next four weeks, having snapped a three-match losing streak.

"It was great to get the win and definitely some areas to improve on, but we got the win and that's the important thing," said flanker Champion de Crespigny.

Australia's lack of fluency was understandable given coach Joe Schmidt made 13 changes to his starting side and they lost locks Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and his replacement Josh Canham to injury in the first half.

They also produced the one moment of genuine quality in the match when fullback Andrew Kellaway ran a beautiful line to carve through the Japan defence and found Flook in support to score a try that gave the visitors a 14-3 halftime lead.

Outspoken coach Eddie Jones - now in his second stint as Japan coach - had talked up his side's chances before the game but, despite drawing so close, they were undone by handling errors and marginally more disciplined opponents.

The charged contest - Australia's first chance to prove themselves against the coach who walked out on them after the 2023 World Cup - was evident from the outset as the sides traded bruising hits.

Drizzly conditions foiled the quick hands and fleet footwork Japanese rugby has become known for, while the Australians applied pressure with the boot and thundering forwards to limp to victory.

"We had our opportunities but we didn't start the game well enough," said Jones. "In test match rugby, I think if you score the first try, it gives you a 70 per cent chance of winning, and we were just too slow out of the blocks."

Aidan Ross came on as a replacement prop to make his Australia test debut in the second half, becoming the fifth man to play for both Wallabies and All Blacks.