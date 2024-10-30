Scrumhalf Spencer to get first England start v NZ

LONDON : Scrumhalf Ben Spencer will get his first test match start, on his seventh appearance, after being named in the team on Tuesday for England's opening November series test against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday.

Spencer, 32, has six caps off the bench, including the last few minutes of the 2019 World Cup final, and gets his chance after regular scrumhalf Alex Mitchell was ruled out of the series with injury. Harry Randall is the bench scrumhalf.

In total the Bath captain has 80 minutes of test rugby under his belt, but has yet to feature in a winning side, having made his debut against as a late replacement against South Africa in 2018.

After flying out to join the England squad in the week of the 2019 World Cup final, he got on the pitch for the last few minutes, but then had to wait five years for his next cap, against Scotland in this year's Six Nations. He also came off the bench against New Zealand this summer.

"It's been difficult, it's never been a run of games," Spencer told The Times. "In the past nine months or so I've really felt part of the squad and you are desperate to be a part of it.

Marcus Smith is the starting flyhalf, with George Ford on the bench after recovering from a thigh injury. Henry Slade starts at outside centre having proved his fitness playing his first game of the season for Exeter on Sunday following shoulder surgery.

Chandler Cunningham-South is starts at blindside flanker, alongside Tom Curry, who makes his first start for a year following hip surgery, and Ben Earl, but there is no place in the squad for back row regular Sam Underhill, who has started the last nine tests.

Ben Curry, who has five caps, is on the bench as one of six forwards, opening the way for him to appear alongside his brother for England for the first time.

"We're excited for the challenge of playing against one of the best teams in world rugby," said Borthwick, whose side narrowly lost two tests away to the All Blacks in the summer despite leading late on in both.

"With just two games at Allianz Stadium in our last 15, it's fantastic to be returning to play in front of our home crowd again. The energy and passion of our supporters always gives the team an extra lift," added the coach, who had been due to announce his team on Thursday.

England have won only two of their last 20 meetings with New Zealand - the remarkable 2019 World Cup semi-final in Japan and at Twickenham in 2012 - and drew their last home meeting 25-25 in 2019 after launching a late comeback.

After New Zealand on Saturday, England face Australia, South Africa and Japan.

England team to play New Zealand on Saturday (15.10GMT)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 6 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 65 caps)

12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 27 caps)

11. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 35 caps)

9. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 6 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 62 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 93 caps) – captain

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 41 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 84 caps) – vice-captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps)

6. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 7 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 33 caps) – vice-captain

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 14 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 2 caps)

18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 115 caps)

19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps)

20. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)

21. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 17 caps)

22. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 7 caps)

23. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 96 caps) – vice-captain