Singapore's women complete sweep of bowling golds at SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore's bowlers completed a golden sweep of the women's events at the 31st SEA Games on Thursday (May 19) after winning the team event.

Comprising sisters Cherie and Daphne Tan, Bernice Lim and New Hui Fen, the quartet bowled a combined score of 5049, beating teams from a field of six countries.

Malaysia and Indonesia captured the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Singapore retained their gold medal status in the event, having won the previous edition of the event in 2019 with a similar team comprising the Tan sisters, New and Shayna Ng.

New and Cherie had on Tuesday captured gold in women's doubles, while the other Singapore team of Lim and Daphne finished fourth in the event.

Cherie also won gold in the women's singles on Wednesday when she topped a field of 12 competitors. New medalled in the event as well, earning a bronze.