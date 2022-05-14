Chan Jun Kai wins Singapore's first wushu gold at 31st SEA Games

HANOI: Chan Jun Kai won Singapore’s first wushu gold at the 31st SEA Games on Saturday (May 14) in the men's taijijian event.

Chan registered a score of 9.72 to win the event ahead of Indonesia's Nicholas Nicholas (9.71) and the Philippines' Jones Llabres Inso (9.70).

Chan's medal is Singapore’s third in Wushu at the Games. It is also his second of these Games.

On Friday, Jowen Ong clinched silver in the men’s changquan event. Chan took bronze for Singapore in the men's taijiquan.

Chan's gold is Singapore's third at the Games after the medals won by silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman and fencer Elle Koh.