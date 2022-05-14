Logo
Chan Jun Kai wins Singapore's first wushu gold at 31st SEA Games
File photo of Chan Jun Kai competing in the men's taijiquan event at the 31st SEA Games on May 13, 2022. (File photo: SportSG/Weixiang Lim)

Matthew Mohan
14 May 2022 11:32AM (Updated: 14 May 2022 11:32AM)
HANOI: Chan Jun Kai won Singapore’s first wushu gold at the 31st SEA Games on Saturday (May 14) in the men's taijijian event.

Chan registered a score of 9.72 to win the event ahead of Indonesia's Nicholas Nicholas (9.71) and the Philippines' Jones Llabres Inso (9.70).

Chan's medal is Singapore’s third in Wushu at the Games. It is also his second of these Games.

On Friday, Jowen Ong clinched silver in the men’s changquan event. Chan took bronze for Singapore in the men's taijiquan.

Chan's gold is Singapore's third at the Games after the medals won by silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman and fencer Elle Koh.

Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames and get into the action with Mediacorp. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/mt

