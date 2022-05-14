Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kimberly Ong wins Singapore's second wushu gold of SEA Games, Zoe Tan takes silver
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kimberly Ong wins Singapore's second wushu gold of SEA Games, Zoe Tan takes silver

Kimberly Ong wins Singapore's second wushu gold of SEA Games, Zoe Tan takes silver

Singapore's Kimberly Ong competing in the women's gunshu at the SEA Games in Vietnam on May 13, 2022. (Photo: SportSG/Weixiang Lim)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
14 May 2022 01:29PM (Updated: 14 May 2022 01:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: Kimberly Ong won Singapore’s second wushu gold at the 31st SEA Games on Saturday (May 14) in the women’s daoshu and gunshu combined event.

Ong took gold ahead compatriot Zoe Tan and Vietnam’s Hoang Thi Phoung Giang.

On Friday, Ong had scored 9.69 in the gunshu component, and was in third. She then topped the daoshu event on Saturday.

Ong and Tan’s medals are Singapore’s fourth and fifth in the sport at the Games.

Related:

Earlier in the day, Chan Jun Kai won Singapore’s first wushu gold in the men's taijijian event.

On Friday, Jowen Ong clinched silver in the men’s changquan event. Chan took bronze for Singapore in the men's taijiquan.

Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames and get into the action with Mediacorp. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/mt

Related Topics

SEA Games 2021 Team Singapore

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us