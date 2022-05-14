Kimberly Ong wins Singapore's second wushu gold of SEA Games, Zoe Tan takes silver

HANOI: Kimberly Ong won Singapore’s second wushu gold at the 31st SEA Games on Saturday (May 14) in the women’s daoshu and gunshu combined event.

Ong took gold ahead compatriot Zoe Tan and Vietnam’s Hoang Thi Phoung Giang.

On Friday, Ong had scored 9.69 in the gunshu component, and was in third. She then topped the daoshu event on Saturday.

Ong and Tan’s medals are Singapore’s fourth and fifth in the sport at the Games.