Philippines eye World Cup boost with prized Vietnam scalp at SEA Games

PHNOM PENH: The fast-improving Philippines are building up to their maiden FIFA Women's World Cup, but first, Southeast Asian glory is at stake and a must-win clash against Vietnam awaits on Tuesday (May 9).

The Vietnamese are reigning SEA Games champions and the only other team from the region going to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

Ahead of the crunch encounter between the sides in the group stage of the SEA Games in Cambodia, Philippines coach Alen Stajcic admitted that Vietnam were the benchmark for his young team as they embark on a historic few months.

"Vietnam's been the best team in Southeast Asia, along with Thailand, for about 20 years now, 30 years," said the Australian.

"They're a good team, I actually love watching them play."

The Philippines are upsetting that duopoly.

It began at the Women's Asian Cup in early 2022, where they made the semi-finals, losing to continental giants South Korea but earning a historic first World Cup berth in the process.

They followed that up by taking bronze at the SEA Games a year ago in Vietnam, then won the regional AFF Women's Championship on home soil in a campaign that included a 4-0 semi-final win over Vietnam.