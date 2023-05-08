Singapore's sailors wrap up SEA Games campaign with 3 golds

SINGAPORE: Singapore's sailors marked the return of their sport to the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games by snapping up three of nine gold medals on offer in Sihanoukville, Cambodia on Monday (May 8).

Ryan Lo led the way as he claimed his third gold in as many SEA Games outings in the men's ILCA 7.

Isaac Goh, meanwhile, struck gold in the mixed ILCA 4 open while the pair of Ellyn Tan and Chia Teck Pin won the mixed 29er open event.

Singapore also collected silver medals in four other events on Monday, courtesy of Jania Ang in the women's ILCA 6, Elkan Reshawn Oh in the men's windfoil iQFOiL, Jayson Tan in the men's windsurfing RS:X and Ethan Chia and Cheryl Yong in the mixed Optimist.

Sailing returned to the SEA Games this year after being dropped from the programme for the last edition in Vietnam.

Singapore is a regional powerhouse in sailing, having claimed 55 gold medals at the SEA Games between 1989 and 2019.