Sport

Swimming: Singapore's Jonathan Tan meets Olympic qualifying mark after new national record in SEA Games heats
The time is also a new SEA Games record.

Singapore swimmer Jonathan Tan also set a personal best on May 7, 2023. (Photo: SNOC/Andy Chua)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
07 May 2023 11:03AM (Updated: 07 May 2023 12:31PM)
PHNOM PENH: National swimmer Jonathan Tan has met the Olympics "A" cut after setting a national record in the 50m freestyle heats on Sunday (May 7).

Tan's blistering time of 21.91s is also a new Southeast Asian (SEA) Games record and personal best. The Olympics "A" qualifying time is 21.96s.

Tan's compatriot Teong Tzen Wei, who is the defending champion in the event, clocked 22.62s to finish second in the heats.

National swimmer Jonathan Tan during the 50m freestyle heats on May 7, 2023. (Photo: SNOC/Andy Chua)

The pair will compete in the finals later tonight in what promises to be a thrilling race.

This is Tan's second personal best of the Games. In the men’s 100m freestyle on Saturday, he pipped Quah Zheng Wen to the wall as he took gold with a time 48.80s. Zheng Wen clocked 48.99s for a personal best of his own.

Singapore swimmer Jonathan Tan poses with his gold medal after the men’s 100m freestyle at the SEA Games on May 6, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Jonathan Tan (right) after the men's 100m freestyle final on May 6, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Speaking to reporters after Tan's race on Saturday, national head coach Gary Tan was full of praise for the 21-year-old whom he described as "exemplary".

"He's done a great job trying to balance both (military) service as well as swimming ... just being able to accomplish what he did today and do a best time, it's amazing," said Tan.

Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/mt(zl)

