Swimming: Singapore's Jonathan Tan meets Olympic qualifying mark after new national record in SEA Games heats

PHNOM PENH: National swimmer Jonathan Tan has met the Olympics "A" cut after setting a national record in the 50m freestyle heats on Sunday (May 7).

Tan's blistering time of 21.91s is also a new Southeast Asian (SEA) Games record and personal best. The Olympics "A" qualifying time is 21.96s.

Tan's compatriot Teong Tzen Wei, who is the defending champion in the event, clocked 22.62s to finish second in the heats.