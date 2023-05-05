Party in Phnom Penh as 32nd SEA Games officially open

PHNOM PENH: Braving the sweltering heat and enticed by the promise of making history, they arrived in droves.
In a mood to party, the crowd which poured into the 60,000-seat Morodok Techo National Stadium were treated to a spectacle as the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games were officially declared open in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday (May 5).
This is the country's first time hosting the regional event. The 32nd SEA Games will feature 36 sports across a number of cities including capital Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville.
Hours before the opening ceremony went underway, throngs waited patiently outside the sleek US$160 million stadium, built and designed by Chinese firms.
Tickets to the Games will be provided to all spectators for free, organisers previously announced.
The regional event will be held from May 5 to May 17, followed by the 12th ASEAN Para Games from Jun 3 to Jun 9. Some sports such as indoor hockey, cricket and football are already underway.
UNBRIDLED ENTHUSIASM
While the ceremony only officially began at 7pm local time, there was unbridled enthusiasm in the air earlier in the evening.
Treated to performances by singers and local comedians, the audience roared their approval, enthusiastically triggering a series of Mexican waves for good measure.
As the sky dimmed, fluorescent lights lit up the stands, bathing the sea of spectators in pink and yellow and spelling out “SEA Games” and “Cambodia 2023”.
In attendance for the Games’ opening was Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, as well as a host of visiting dignitaries including Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith and Singapore National Olympic Council chairman and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.
Also in the stands was International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president Ng Ser Miang, who would later present the Cambodian leader with a medal on behalf of IOC president Thomas Bach.
After a rousing rendition of the Cambodian nation anthem, the crowd was treated to a 45-minute extravaganza entitled “Cambodian Journey”.
The act featured a variety of choreographed performances and majestic colourful floats celebrating the country’s history and culture.
In the traditional parade of nations, Singapore was led out by flagbearer and gymnast Terry Tay.
The 50 Team Singapore officials and athletes in the parade included chef de mission Dr Hing Siong Chen, assistant chef de missions Lim Tong Hai and Jasmine Yeong-Nathan and representatives from a range of sports including silat, tennis and indoor hockey.
“Bearing Singapore’s flag is an emotional experience. I wish everyone could be here to experience the amazing people, performances, and atmosphere here at Morodok Techo National Stadium,” said Tay.
“It is actually my first time attending the SEA Games opening ceremony which makes it even more special - this is a memory which I will hold close to my heart.”
Team Singapore will field 558 athletes across 30 sports at the Games.
After the march of contingents, it was time for Mr Hun Sen to declare the multisport event open, and spectators found their voice once again, before the lighting of the Games cauldron.
As an extended flurry of fireworks punctuated the night sky, there were cheers once again from a crowd who had brought the energy all night. And one could understand the reason for their enthusiasm. It’s been a long time coming, but Cambodia finally has a Games of their own.
