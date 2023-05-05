Party in Phnom Penh as 32nd SEA Games officially open

PHNOM PENH: Braving the sweltering heat and enticed by the promise of making history, they arrived in droves.

In a mood to party, the crowd which poured into the 60,000-seat Morodok Techo National Stadium were treated to a spectacle as the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games were officially declared open in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday (May 5).

This is the country's first time hosting the regional event. The 32nd SEA Games will feature 36 sports across a number of cities including capital Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville.

Hours before the opening ceremony went underway, throngs waited patiently outside the sleek US$160 million stadium, built and designed by Chinese firms.

Tickets to the Games will be provided to all spectators for free, organisers previously announced.