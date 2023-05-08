Singapore's Shanti Pereira wins 200m gold at 32nd SEA Games, retains title

Knott, the 2019 champion, finished a distant fourth this year in 23.79s, behind Vietnam's Thi Nhi Yen Tran who took silver (23.54s) and Malaysian Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli in third place (23.6s).

At the 2021 Games, Pereira won the 200m gold with a time of 23.52s.

Singapore’s sprint queen comes into this year's regional meet in a scintillating vein of form, having smashed a number of national records in March and April.

Last month, Pereira clocked the last national record of 22.89s in the women’s 200m heats at the Australian Track and Field Open in Brisbane – the fastest timing set by an Asian woman in 2023.

At the same meet, she notched a new national record of 11.37s en route to winning the women's 100m finals.

That timing was the second fastest set by an Asian woman in 2023.

No Singaporean woman has won the both the 100m and 200m sprint events at the same Games.