Singapore footballers trounced 7-0 by Malaysia in heaviest SEA Games loss in decades

SINGAPORE: Singapore's football team were beaten 7-0 by Malaysia in their final group game at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia on Thursday (May 11).

This is Singapore's heaviest defeat at the Games since the competition became an age-group affair in 2001.

Having already been knocked out from the group stages for the fifth straight time at this level following a goalless draw against Laos on Saturday, the Young Lions were merely playing for pride against their Causeway rivals.

Malaysia entered their final game third in Group B, three and six points behind Vietnam and leaders Thailand respectively with an inferior goal difference to both sides. Vietnam and Thailand are due to play each other later on Thursday.

Though also already eliminated from the competition before kick-off, it was Malaysia that showed the initiative all game.

Their players were on the front foot from the kick-off, with captain Mukhairi Ajmal controlling the tempo in the early exchanges.

Winger Saravanan Thirumurugan opened the scoring for Malaysia in the 14th minute, after receiving a pass from the left flank. A drop of the shoulder left Singapore's defence in disarray, giving him space to curl home from just inside the box.

Malaysia continued to pin Singapore in their own half as their players went in search for goals and they twice struck the woodwork - one being a long-range screamer from Mukhairi - and had a goal disallowed for offside.

As the board went up for three minutes of added time in the first half, Singapore coach Philippe Aw looked relieved that his side were only 1-0 down, such was Malaysia's dominance.

But in added time, a straight pass sliced open Singapore's defence, giving Saravanan room to run down the left flank and his cross was headed home by Haqimi Azim for a 2-0 lead.