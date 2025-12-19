Table Tennis: Singapore’s Izaac Quek wins SEA Games men’s singles gold, defends title

BANGKOK: Izaac Quek successfully defended his SEA Games men’s singles crown on Friday (Dec 19), beating Indonesia’s Bima Abdi Negara.

At the Central Westgate mall in Nonthaburi, the 19-year-old reigning champion cruised to a 4-0 win (11-6, 11-8, 11-3, 13-11). Quek is ranked 139th in the world, while his opponent is unranked.

In a rematch of the 2023 Games finals earlier in the day, Quek beat Vietnam’s Nguyen Anh Tu 4-1.

This is Quek's third gold of the Games after wins in the men's team and men's doubles events.