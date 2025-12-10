Badminton: Singapore's Yeo Jia Min out of SEA Games women's singles, not fully recovered from injury

BANGKOK: Singapore’s hopes of winning its first women’s singles gold in 14 years have been dealt a big blow as world number 18 Yeo Jia Min will not compete in the event.

In response to CNA's queries, a Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) spokesperson said Yeo has not fully recovered from a recent injury.

Singapore will be represented by world number 150 Insyirah Khan and world-ranked 192 Jaslyn Hooi.

Insyirah will go up against Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching, while Hooi faces K Letshanaa, who is also from Malaysia.

"We wish Jia Min a smooth and complete recovery, and thank everyone for their understanding and continued support," added the SNOC spokesperson.

Yeo, who was one of Singapore’s two flag bearers at the Games’ opening ceremony on Tuesday, also did not feature in the team event.

When asked previously during the team event, national singles’ coach Kim Ji-hyun said that Yeo, 26, will compete in the singles and was rested to provide an opportunity for younger players.