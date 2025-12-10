Badminton: Singapore's Yeo Jia Min out of SEA Games women's singles, not fully recovered from injury
Yeo was one of Singapore's two flag bearers at the Games' opening ceremony on Tuesday (Dec 9).
BANGKOK: Singapore’s hopes of winning its first women’s singles gold in 14 years have been dealt a big blow as world number 18 Yeo Jia Min will not compete in the event.
In response to CNA's queries, a Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) spokesperson said Yeo has not fully recovered from a recent injury.
Singapore will be represented by world number 150 Insyirah Khan and world-ranked 192 Jaslyn Hooi.
Insyirah will go up against Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching, while Hooi faces K Letshanaa, who is also from Malaysia.
"We wish Jia Min a smooth and complete recovery, and thank everyone for their understanding and continued support," added the SNOC spokesperson.
Yeo, who was one of Singapore’s two flag bearers at the Games’ opening ceremony on Tuesday, also did not feature in the team event.
When asked previously during the team event, national singles’ coach Kim Ji-hyun said that Yeo, 26, will compete in the singles and was rested to provide an opportunity for younger players.
Fu Mingtian won gold at the 2011 edition of the Games. To date, this is the only time a Singaporean female badminton player has won the singles’ event.
In the men’s singles event, top seed and world number 10 Loh Kean Yew will face Philippines’ Jewel Angelo Albo.
Singapore’s world number 21 Jason Teh will go up against Malaysia’s Justin Hoh.
Thailand's world number 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn will not be contesting in the event as he recovers from a wisdom tooth surgery and prepares for the year-end BWF World Tour finals.
Catch the 33rd SEA Games Thailand 2025 LIVE on mewatch. Sign in for free at www.mewatch.sg/thailand2025 to catch all the action, and follow the Mediacorp Sports TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more sports updates!