Singapore's swimmers end Games with 19 golds, showed 'resilience' amid new regional threats, says head coach

BANGKOK: Singapore swimming national head coach Gary Tan praised his team’s “resilience” as they capped off their SEA Games campaign with 19 golds, eight silvers and seven bronzes.

This, in particular, given the team's tough start at the meet where they took seven golds after the three days of competition.

“When we went in to assess and talk to the coaches and actually have a conversation with the kids, the team started to lift together and come together. And if there's one thing that we got from this event and this competition, (it) was the resilience that these team and members brought to these Games,” said Tan.

“I am very, very happy. It makes me more happy than winning 23 gold medals. This 19 meant so much to us, knowing that we came from behind … People were doubting, and I told this team to stick their head down and just go for it.”

Tan added that he could not ask for more from his swimmers.