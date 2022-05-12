Malaysia selected to host 34th SEA Games in 2027

SINGAPORE: Malaysia has been selected to host the 34th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in 2027, the Olympic Council of Malaysia said on Thursday (May 12).

In a post on its verified Facebook page, the council said the Southeast Asian Games Federation has "unanimously awarded" the hosting of the 2027 Games to Malaysia.

It will be the first time in a decade that the country is hosting the Games - it last did so in Kuala Lumpur in 2017.

Last year, it was reported that Brunei pulled out of hosting the SEA Games in 2027, with Malaysia expressing an interest to take over.

The 31st SEA Games is currently underway in Hanoi after it was delayed from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 32nd edition will be in Cambodia and the 33rd Games will be in Thailand.