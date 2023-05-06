Singapore wins first medal at 32nd SEA Games with bronze in aquathlon event

PHNOM PENH: Singapore has won its first medal at the 32nd SEA Games, with Bryce Chong clinching a bronze in the men's aquathlon individual final on Saturday (May 6).
The national triathlete clocked a time of 15:40.5 to finish third out of 14 competitors, while compatriot Luke Chua took fourth with a time of 16:01.9.
The event was won by Indonesia's Rashif Amila Yaqin, while Philippines' Andrew Remolino earned silver.
Chong, 26, took silver in the triathlon mixed relay at the 2019 Games in the Philippines.
In the women's individual final, Kathlyn Yeo clocked a time of 18.17.7 to take sixth place, while Herlene Natasha Yu finished 10th.
Team Singapore is fielding 558 athletes across 30 sports at the Games. Cambodia will also host the 12th ASEAN Para Games after the SEA Games, with 26 athletes across six sports representing Singapore.
Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.