Singapore wins first medal at 32nd SEA Games with bronze in aquathlon event

PHNOM PENH: Singapore has won its first medal at the 32nd SEA Games, with Bryce Chong clinching a bronze in the men's aquathlon individual final on Saturday (May 6).

The national triathlete clocked a time of 15:40.5 to finish third out of 14 competitors, while compatriot Luke Chua took fourth with a time of 16:01.9.

The event was won by Indonesia's Rashif Amila Yaqin, while Philippines' Andrew Remolino earned silver.

Chong, 26, took silver in the triathlon mixed relay at the 2019 Games in the Philippines.