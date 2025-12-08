Women's badminton team clinch Singapore's first medal of 2025 SEA Games despite 3-0 loss to Thailand
World number 18 Yeo Jia Min did not feature in Singapore's defeat by the host nation.
BANGKOK: It was a case of deja vu for Singapore’s women’s team as they lost 3-0 to defending champions Thailand on Monday (Dec 8) to take bronze.
This is Singapore’s first medal of the 33rd SEA Games - there is no third-fourth place playoff in the team event.
At the 2023 Cambodia Games, the Thais also faced Singapore in the semi-finals, emerging 3-1 winners. Singapore then clinched three bronzes, in the men's and women's team events as well as the men's doubles.
The women's team was once again without the services of its top women’s singles player Yeo Jia Min, who also did not feature in Singapore’s 3-0 win over the Philippines a day prior.
According to national singles’ coach Kim Ji-Hyun on Sunday, Yeo, ranked 18th in the world, was rested as to give a chance to the "younger generation" of players to compete.
At the Thammasat University Gymnasium 4 in Pathum Thani, world number 146 Nur Insyirah Khan put up a creditable showing but lost to 21-14, 21-15 to world number 6 Pornpawee Chochuwong in 45 minutes.
In the first doubles, Thailand's Benyapa Aimsaard and Supissara Paewsampran cruised past Jin Yu Jia and Li Zheng Yan 21-6, 21-10 to extend Thailand's lead.
Experienced world number 8 Ratchanok Intanon then beat Singapore youngster Megan Lee 21-8, 21-10 to book the hosts' place in the final.
According to the Badminton World Federation, Thailand's women’s team has been unbeaten at the Games since 2011.
The men’s team will face Indonesia later on Monday. The reigning champions beat Singapore 3-1 in the last edition of the Games.
Catch the 33rd SEA Games Thailand 2025 LIVE on mewatch. Sign in for free at www.mewatch.sg/thailand2025 to catch all the action, and follow the Mediacorp Sports TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more sports updates!