Badminton: Loh Kean Yew progresses to SEA Games semi-finals, Yeo Jia Min eliminated

HANOI: It was mixed fortunes for Singapore’s top men’s and women’s singles players at the 31st SEA Games on Friday (May 20) as Loh Kean Yew progressed to the men’s singles semifinals while Yeo Jia Min was eliminated.

World number 10 Loh beat Philippines’ Jewel Angelo Albo 21-7, 21-8 to book his spot in the final four. He will face Vietnam’s Nguyen Tien Minh.

The win means Loh is guaranteed at least a joint-bronze as there is no bronze playoff in the competition.

Loh has never won the event before. He has a singles bronze in the 2015 edition and took silver in the last edition of the Games in 2019.

Singapore's Jason Teh will also feature in the other semi-finals where he faces Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Yeo on the other hand fell to Thailand’s Phittayaporn Chaiwan 21-12, 21-16. Phittayaporn is ranked 21st in the world, while Yeo is 18th.

Earlier in the Games, the Singapore men's and women's teams, which included Loh and Yeo, clinched joint-bronzes in the team event.