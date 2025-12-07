Singapore women's badminton team beat Philippines, guaranteed at least SEA Games bronze

BANGKOK: The women's badminton team guaranteed themselves at least a bronze medal after beating Philippines 3-0 on Sunday (Dec 7).

There is no third-fourth place playoff in the team event, and the team will at minimum match their showing from the last edition of the Games in Cambodia.

Singapore will on Monday morning face heavyweights Thailand for a spot in the finals. The hosts, who are the reigning champions, received a bye in the opening round.