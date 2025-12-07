Singapore women's badminton team beat Philippines, guaranteed at least SEA Games bronze
Singapore will face heavyweights Thailand on Monday for a spot in the finals.
BANGKOK: The women's badminton team guaranteed themselves at least a bronze medal after beating Philippines 3-0 on Sunday (Dec 7).
There is no third-fourth place playoff in the team event, and the team will at minimum match their showing from the last edition of the Games in Cambodia.
Singapore will on Monday morning face heavyweights Thailand for a spot in the finals. The hosts, who are the reigning champions, received a bye in the opening round.
At the Thammasat University Gymnasium 4 in Pathum Thani, world number 146 Nur Insyirah Khan saw off world ranked 175 Mikaela De Guzman 21-15, 21-18 in 46 minutes to get Singapore off to a winning start.
The Philippines however, looked to have found a way back into the tie as world number 150 Megan Lee dropped the first game 19-21 to Ysabel Amora, who does not have a Badminton World Federation (BWF) rank.
But 20-year-old Lee kept her composure and took the next two games 24-22, 21-16 in a marathon match which lasted 81 minutes.
Jaslyn Hooi then completed the sweep as she cruised past Christel Rei Fuentespina 21-10, 21-14.
World number 18 Yeo Jia Min did not feature in the tie.
The Thais, who have a number of top players including Pornpawee Chochuwong (world ranked 6) and Ratchanok Intanon (world number 8), are the favourites to take gold.
At the 2023 Games, the Thais also met Singapore in the semi-finals, emerging 3-1 victors en route to winning the event.
The Singapore men's team, with the likes of Loh Kean Yew and Jason Teh, will begin their campaign in the afternoon when they face Laos. Similarly, a victory would also mean that they will clinch at least a bronze.
Singapore clinched three bronzes at the 2023 Cambodia Games, in the men's and women's team events as well as the men's doubles.
It has been 14 years since Fu Mingtian won Singapore's last SEA Games singles gold. And it has been an even longer wait for a men's singles gold – Wong Shoon Keat claimed the country's only one back in 1983.
