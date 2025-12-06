Young Lions head coach Firdaus apologises to fans, praises team's effort after Timor-Leste SEA Games loss

BANGKOK: Young Lions head coach Firdaus Kassim apologised to Singapore football fans after a 1-3 loss to Timor-Leste at the SEA Games on Saturday (Dec 6), which leaves them on the brink of elimination.

He praised his team's effort at the same time, saying they will look ahead to the next game.

Speaking at a post-match press conference at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Firdaus said the loss is "part of a journey of building for future campaigns".

“First and foremost, we have to apologise to the fans for the results. Of course, it’s not what the fans expect ... We really urge them to understand that this is a process, this is part of a journey of building for future campaigns," said the Singapore U-22 men's football team head coach.

As young players are given more exposure with game time, the outcome will be "a lot better" in future editions of the Games, he added.

"Nobody likes to lose, myself included, but I think this is (one of) the obstacles we have to go through in order to see success in the near future.”