Rain-soaked Cambodian runner finishes last in SEA Games race but wins hearts

PHNOM PENH: A Cambodian athlete won a special place in her compatriots' affections after persevering to complete the women's 5,000m in torrential rain at the SEA Games on Monday (May 8), despite the winner having finished nearly six minutes earlier.

When Bou Samnang did make it over the line, she broke down in tears, joining her palms in thanks to her supporters.

The winner, Vietnamese athletics star Nguyen Thi Oanh, had already finished the race, five minutes and 54 seconds earlier.

The second-last-placed competitor, Run Romdul, was also from Cambodia, which is hosting this year's Games.